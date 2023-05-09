Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

St. Helena Parish School District class will resume on Tuesday

File photo of an empty classroom.
File photo of an empty classroom.(Pexels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Classes will resume at public schools in St. Helena Parish on Tuesday, May 9, according to school officials.

St. Helena Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph released the following statement:

The employees of the school district united today to express the need for the community to INVEST in their children. They have vowed to continue the cause. They stand united in an effort to educate our community stakeholders on what really matters. Our children are deserving of opportunities that will enhance their lives, the lives of their families, and the community. We will not allow negativity to impede or overpower the positive things that are taking place in our schools.

All schools will resume Tuesday, May 9 at their regular times.

The following events will continue as planned:

  • College and Employment Expo 
  • Hawks Football Spring Game
  • Wizard of Oz Play
  • SHCCA Senior Breakfast-
  • SHCCA Graduation

The following events have been modified:

  • Kindergarten (KN) and 6th Grade graduations will occur as planned. However, both will be drive-through at SHATA.
  • SHCCA Athletic Banquet has been rescheduled to next week. Detailed information TBA

A Community Forum has been set for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the SHCCA Auditorium at 6 p.m. During this time, everyone will be given the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about the school district and voice the importance of community support. All are welcome!!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

Schools were empty in St. Helena Parish on Monday, May 8, as teachers called in sick in order...
St. Helena Parish teachers organize sick out to protest failed tax
Northwestern Middle School
Zachary school bans backpacks for remainder of year
Teachers in St. Helena Parish called in sick on Monday, May 8, 2023, to protest.
St. Helena Parish teachers organize sick out to protest failed tax
(Source: WAFB)
Ascension Parish leaders reveal proposals to redraw school attendance zones