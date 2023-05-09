Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Several events honoring educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week
Teacher Appreciation Week(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is still looking for a solution to the shortage of teachers in the state. That’s why Teacher Appreciation Week is so important as we give thanks to those who do amazing work. It runs May 8-12 and recognizes educators and the lasting contributions they make to our lives.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

File photo of an empty classroom.
St. Helena Parish School District classes will resume on Tuesday
Schools were empty in St. Helena Parish on Monday, May 8, as teachers called in sick in order...
St. Helena Parish teachers organize sick out to protest failed tax
Northwestern Middle School
Zachary school bans backpacks for remainder of year
Teachers in St. Helena Parish called in sick on Monday, May 8, 2023, to protest.
St. Helena Parish teachers organize sick out to protest failed tax