Several events honoring educators for Teacher Appreciation Week
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is still looking for a solution to the shortage of teachers in the state. That’s why Teacher Appreciation Week is so important as we give thanks to those who do amazing work. It runs May 8-12 and recognizes educators and the lasting contributions they make to our lives.
- Teach225 is hosting their Toast for Teachers on May 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Electric Depot. They are celebrating educators for all their hard work all year round.
- Every Wednesday, Teach225 is hosting a Wellness Wednesday for all teachers - spots are limited.
