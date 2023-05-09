Facebook
Redfish Courtbouillon with a Little Added Something

Although court bouillon is best known as a flavorful poaching liquid for fish and shellfish, in La. it has evolved into a sumptuous roux-based seafood stew.
By Chef John Folse
Published: May. 9, 2023
Ingredients:

3 (8-ounce) redfish fillets

1 pound (21–25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound crawfish tails

¾ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup flour

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with juice

1½ quarts fish stock

¾ cup dry red wine

2½ tbsps lemon juice

3 bay leaves

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp chopped basil

¼ tsp dried marjoram

⅛ tsp allspice

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

1 cup sliced green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

6 lemon slices

Method:

Cut each fish fillet into 3 equal slices and set aside. In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in tomatoes with juice. Add fish stock, 1 ladle at a time, until a sauce-like consistency is achieved. Add red wine, lemon juice, bay leaves, thyme, basil, marjoram, and allspice. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Additional stock may be needed to retain sauce-like consistency. The sauce should be slightly thick. When seafood is added, the liquid will be rendered and thin the sauce. Blend in shrimp, fish and crawfish then bring to a low boil and cook for 3–5 minutes or until fish is firm but not falling apart. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Add green onions and parsley then adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve hot over steamed white rice and garnish with lemon slices.

