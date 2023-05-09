Re-imagined Spanishtown store, other developments discussed during DDD meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A re-imagined Spanish Town neighborhood store and other new developments were discussed during a meeting on Tuesday, May 9, of the Downtown Development District.

Officials said the Spanish Town store will be called Belli and will open at the location of the historic Capitol Grocery store. The building is located at 701 Spanish Town Road in Baton Rouge.

Belli is described as a one-stop shop for produce, coffee, beignets, smoothies, and healthy grab-and-go lunches. In addition, the owner plans to bring in slow-cooker meals that will cater to new mothers and those suffering terminal illnesses. Click here for details about the store’s menu.

According to a post on social media, the vision is also for Belli to be a space for community members to come together, shop, dine, learn, and thrive. There are plans for jazz brunches, singer-songwriter classes, and more.

Belli is projected to open to the public sometime in May.

There were also discussions about FutureBR, a comprehensive plan for the future of Baton Rouge.

A spokesman for FutureBR said the last update was in 2018. As a result, leaders want to hold a series of community and parish-wide open houses to review and update goals moving forward.

“Every five years they do an update, because, in between those five years, things happen that you can’t totally plan for, which do impact the plan,” said Whitney Hoffman Sayal, the executive director for the Downtown Development District. “You need to make sure that everything is still making sense in terms of how we are choosing to move forward.”

Details about plans for the open houses were not immediately available.

