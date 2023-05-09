Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Re-imagined Spanishtown store, other developments discussed during DDD meeting

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A re-imagined Spanish Town neighborhood store and other new developments were discussed during a meeting on Tuesday, May 9, of the Downtown Development District.

Officials said the Spanish Town store will be called Belli and will open at the location of the historic Capitol Grocery store. The building is located at 701 Spanish Town Road in Baton Rouge.

Belli is described as a one-stop shop for produce, coffee, beignets, smoothies, and healthy grab-and-go lunches. In addition, the owner plans to bring in slow-cooker meals that will cater to new mothers and those suffering terminal illnesses. Click here for details about the store’s menu.

According to a post on social media, the vision is also for Belli to be a space for community members to come together, shop, dine, learn, and thrive. There are plans for jazz brunches, singer-songwriter classes, and more.

Belli is projected to open to the public sometime in May.

There were also discussions about FutureBR, a comprehensive plan for the future of Baton Rouge.

A spokesman for FutureBR said the last update was in 2018. As a result, leaders want to hold a series of community and parish-wide open houses to review and update goals moving forward.

“Every five years they do an update, because, in between those five years, things happen that you can’t totally plan for, which do impact the plan,” said Whitney Hoffman Sayal, the executive director for the Downtown Development District. “You need to make sure that everything is still making sense in terms of how we are choosing to move forward.”

Details about plans for the open houses were not immediately available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default
(L) Bridgette Hull and (R) Fabian Blache III
Report details alleged misconduct of powerful man, ambitious woman in La. government
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
Elevated rain chances remain through work/school week