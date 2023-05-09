Part of French Settlement under boil water advisory

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued for some residents in the French Settlement area on Tuesday, May 9.

According to the French Settlement Water Company, the impacted residents live between 16288 Highway 16 and Aydel Lane.

Officials said the boil water advisory was issued following a loss of water pressure.

Customers in the impacted area should boil the water before using it to drink, wash their hands, and brush their teeth.

Once the boil water advisory is lifted, water company officials will issue a notice to customers.

Anyone with questions can contact the French Settlement Water Company by calling the number 1 (225) 952-7697.

