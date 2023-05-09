Facebook
No. 6 seed LSU makes final preps ahead of SEC Tournament

LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU softball team, which earned a No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament, made its final preparations on Tuesday, May 9, before making the trip to Arkansas.

The Tigers (40-14) will face Ole Miss (29-25) in the first round of the tournament at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

LSU designated hitter Georgia Clark and head coach Beth Torina talk about playing in the SEC Softball Tournament. The Tigers face Ole Miss first.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

Wednesday’s game will be televised on SEC Network and will have Kevin Brown and Amanda Scarborough on the call. In addition, fans can listen on 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge area with Patrick Wright – the Voice of LSU softball, calling the action.

The Tigers concluded the regular season with a 40-14 record, including a 13-11 mark in SEC games. LSU has reached 40 wins for the sixth time under Head Coach Beth Torina, who will also coach her 708th game for LSU Wednesday – the most games coached by a female head coach in LSU history.

The Fighting Tigers are coming off a 2-1 series win over Georgia, where they held one of the top offensive clubs in the nation to a .197 batting average behind a pitching staff that totaled 15 strikeouts. Overall, LSU leads the SEC with 447 hits and has a .314 batting average which ranks No. 3 in the league. LSU’s 1.97 ERA is the third-lowest in the conference, and the defense ranks No. 3 with a .978 fielding percentage and has turned 24 double plays this season – the second most in the SEC.

CLICK HERE for more.

