Movie filmed in Baton Rouge set to debut on Disney+

Disney+ Logo
Disney+ Logo(Source: The Walt Disney Company via MGN)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A movie that was partly filmed in Baton Rouge is set to debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

“Crater” will begin streaming on Friday, May 12.

“Crater” is the coming-of-age adventure story of Caleb, who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father, according to a description of the movie.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Film Commission said all of the filming in Baton Rouge took place at Celtic Studios. The officials said many incredible sets were built for the movie.

Filmmakers spent an estimated $28 million in Louisiana and an estimated $12 million on payroll in the state. In addition, more than 4,000 hotel rooms were booked at Baton Rouge area hotels.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez directed the movie. “Crater” stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, and Billy Barratt.

According to Disney+, the movie runs about one hour and 45 minutes and is rated PG.

