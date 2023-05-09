Man arrested for allegedly touching woman inappropriately at gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a gas station in East Baton Rouge Parish has been arrested.

Huang Meiyang, 28, was arrested on a misdemeanor sexual battery charge Monday, May 8.

According to arrest records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Meiyang “intentionally touched buttocks of the victim without her consent.”

The victim told deputies she was pumping gas when Meiyang approached her.

Jail records show the victim stated he began speaking Chinese and made gestures to get into her car. The victim told the man no and continued to pump gas.

Meiyang allegedly then walked up to the victim and “grabbed her buttocks,” according to law enforcement.

The woman said she yelled at Meiyang, got into her car, and left. The victim went on to contact EBRSO.

Deputies spoke with a manager at the gas station. The manager told authorities Meiyang had been to the business multiple times in the past few days, had taken items without paying, and ruined food by placing his bare hands on meals.

The arrest report went on to say the manager reviewed video surveillance and was able to identify Meiyang and said they would contact EBRSO if he returned to the store.

EBRSO was called after the man reportedly returned to the gas station.

He was taken into custody and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

