JACQUES TALK: Brian Kelly

Jacques Doucet sits down with LSU head coach Brian Kelly for a special 30-minute interview.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is entering his second year with the Tigers after a very successful debut.

The Tigers posted a 10-4 campaign in 2022, surprisingly winning the SEC West and throttling Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl.

Jacques Doucet sits down with LSU head coach Brian Kelly for a special 30-minute one-on-one interview.

Unlike last summer, preseason expectations are very high for LSU this time around. Led by senior quarterback Jayden Daniels, explosive playmakers around him, and a talented offensive line, the Tigers are projected as a Top 10 squad in the 2023 national rankings and a club expected to once again challenge for a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

Coach Kelly sat down with WAFB-TV for a half-hour interview to look ahead to the fall and breakdown many of the important topics surrounding his team this season.

