Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Good rain chances again today

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms return to the area today in association with the latest in a series of upper-air disturbances. Storms look as though they may be a bit more numerous today, leading to the potential of some locally heavy rainfall.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9(WAFB)

Otherwise, it stays warm and humid, with highs in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9(WAFB)

Rest of This Week

A summer-like pattern will continue through the end of the workweek, with muggy mornings, warm afternoons, and scattered storms each day. Rain chances will range from 40%-50% through the end of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook

Rain chances should trend slightly lower by the weekend as high pressure strengthens a bit overhead. I’ve got those chances posted around 30% on Saturday and down to 20% by Sunday, with highs climbing closer to 90 degrees. Rain shouldn’t be a huge issue for Mother’s Day plans, but you may want to consider keeping them inside due to the warmth.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Monday, May 8.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, May 8
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Monday, May 8.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, May 8
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Monday, May 8.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, May 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 8
Heat, humidity and passing storms for the forseeable future