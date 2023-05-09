Good rain chances again today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms return to the area today in association with the latest in a series of upper-air disturbances. Storms look as though they may be a bit more numerous today, leading to the potential of some locally heavy rainfall.

Otherwise, it stays warm and humid, with highs in the mid 80s.

Rest of This Week

A summer-like pattern will continue through the end of the workweek, with muggy mornings, warm afternoons, and scattered storms each day. Rain chances will range from 40%-50% through the end of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook

Rain chances should trend slightly lower by the weekend as high pressure strengthens a bit overhead. I’ve got those chances posted around 30% on Saturday and down to 20% by Sunday, with highs climbing closer to 90 degrees. Rain shouldn’t be a huge issue for Mother’s Day plans, but you may want to consider keeping them inside due to the warmth.

