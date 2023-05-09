Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Entergy, DEMCO customers report power outages

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some DEMCO and Entergy customers are waking up without power on Tuesday, May 9.

David Freese with Entergy Louisiana said crews are responding to two separate outage cases Tuesday morning. One of the outages is impacting approximately 900 customers in Gonzales because of “public inflicted damage due to a vehicle.”

Freese added the second outage is impacting about 8,000 customers in the Prairieville area due to the loss of a transmission source.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S OUTAGE MAP

In East Baton Rouge Parish, close to 300 Entergy customers are without power.

Entergy Louisiana says it is investigating and is working to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers.

A large number of DEMCO customers first reported they were without power on Monday night.

David Latona with DEMCO said the outages are impacting customers in the southeast corner of East Feliciana Parish and the northeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish after a line was knocked down by the weather.

Crews on site were able to remove a downed line from a customer’s driveway and they continue to work to restore electricity.

The majority of the outages are in East Feliciana Parish. Customers along McKnight Road, as well as Allen Lane, remain in the dark. According to the outage map, service should be restored by 9:30 Tuesday morning.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, DEMCO’s outage map showed a section of South Flannery Road in the dark.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DEMCO’S OUTAGE MAP

Some Demco customers are waking up without power on Tuesday, May 9.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson on Auburn Series - 5/8/2023
Man arrested for allegedly touching woman inappropriately at gas station
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, May 9
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, May 9
Disney+ Logo
Movie filmed in Baton Rouge set to debut on Disney+