Entergy, DEMCO customers report power outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some DEMCO and Entergy customers are waking up without power on Tuesday, May 9.

David Freese with Entergy Louisiana said crews are responding to two separate outage cases Tuesday morning. One of the outages is impacting approximately 900 customers in Gonzales because of “public inflicted damage due to a vehicle.”

Freese added the second outage is impacting about 8,000 customers in the Prairieville area due to the loss of a transmission source.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, close to 300 Entergy customers are without power.

Entergy Louisiana says it is investigating and is working to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers.

A large number of DEMCO customers first reported they were without power on Monday night.

David Latona with DEMCO said the outages are impacting customers in the southeast corner of East Feliciana Parish and the northeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish after a line was knocked down by the weather.

Crews on site were able to remove a downed line from a customer’s driveway and they continue to work to restore electricity.

The majority of the outages are in East Feliciana Parish. Customers along McKnight Road, as well as Allen Lane, remain in the dark. According to the outage map, service should be restored by 9:30 Tuesday morning.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, DEMCO’s outage map showed a section of South Flannery Road in the dark.

