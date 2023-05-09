Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Elevated rain chances remain through work/school week

Jeff Morrow gives the 12 p.m. forecast on Tuesday, May 9.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Likely rain chances are in the forecast today with a threat for localized nuisance-type flooding. Some areas could see 1-2″+ of rain in a short amount of time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9(WAFB)
Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next ahead of showers and storms expected in the area May 9.

Rain will be likeliest during the evening commute which could complicate road conditions even more. A few strong storms will also be possible capable of gusty winds of 30-50 mph, frequent lightning, and small hail.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9(WAFB)

Rain chances will come down some in the coming days, but a developing area of low pressure to our west will keep sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms in the local forecast for the remainder of the work/school week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9(WAFB)

Some drier air in the mid and upper levels will sneak into the local area over the Mother’s Day weekend. While rain chances won’t totally go away, we should see mainly dry conditions Saturday and Sunday. That means afternoon highs will most likely reach 90° both days. If you have outdoor plans with mom, make sure to take the heat seriously and dress comfortably and stay hydrated.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9(WAFB)

A weak cold front will approach the area from the north as we move into next week. A large amount of forecast uncertainty remains related to the impacts this front may have on the local area. For now, we keep the front just to our north with sct’d mainly afternoon t-storms in the forecast.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

What We're Tracking Next - May 9
What We're Tracking Next - May 9
Jeff Morrow gives the 12 p.m. forecast on Tuesday, May 9.
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Tuesday, May 9.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9