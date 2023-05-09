Elevated rain chances remain through work/school week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Likely rain chances are in the forecast today with a threat for localized nuisance-type flooding. Some areas could see 1-2″+ of rain in a short amount of time.

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next ahead of showers and storms expected in the area May 9.

Rain will be likeliest during the evening commute which could complicate road conditions even more. A few strong storms will also be possible capable of gusty winds of 30-50 mph, frequent lightning, and small hail.

Rain chances will come down some in the coming days, but a developing area of low pressure to our west will keep sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms in the local forecast for the remainder of the work/school week.

Some drier air in the mid and upper levels will sneak into the local area over the Mother’s Day weekend. While rain chances won’t totally go away, we should see mainly dry conditions Saturday and Sunday. That means afternoon highs will most likely reach 90° both days. If you have outdoor plans with mom, make sure to take the heat seriously and dress comfortably and stay hydrated.

A weak cold front will approach the area from the north as we move into next week. A large amount of forecast uncertainty remains related to the impacts this front may have on the local area. For now, we keep the front just to our north with sct’d mainly afternoon t-storms in the forecast.

