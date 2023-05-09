Downed power line causes outages for DEMCO customers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some DEMCO customers are waking up without power on Tuesday, May 9.

A large number of customers first reported the outages on Monday night.

David Latona with DEMCO said the outages are impacting customers in the southeast corner of East Feliciana Parish and the northeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish after a line was knocked down by the weather.

Crews on site were able to remove a downed line from a customer’s driveway and they continue to work to restore electricity.

The majority of the outages are in East Feliciana Parish. Customers along McKnight Road, as well as Allen Lane, remain in the dark. According to the outage map, service should be restored by 9:30 Tuesday morning.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, DEMCO’s outage map shows a section of South Flannery Road in the dark. But the map does not reflect an area off of South Harrells Ferry Road where it’s been confirmed customers there have been without power for hours.

