Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Demco customers report power outages

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Demco customers are waking up without power on Tuesday, May 9.

A large number of customers first reported the outages on Monday night.

The majority of the outages are in East Feliciana Parish. Customers along McKnight Road as well as Allen Lane remain in the dark. According to the outage map, service should be restored by 9:30 Tuesday morning.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, Demco’s outage map shows a section of South Flannery Road in the dark. But the map does not reflect an area off of South Harrells Ferry Road where it’s been confirmed customers there have been without power for hours.

WAFB has reached out to Demco for an estimated time of restoration.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DEMCO’S OUTAGE MAP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Teacher Appreciation Week
Several events honoring educators for Teacher Appreciation Week
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his...
UPDATE: Mother returns missing 1-year-old to father’s custody, Tangipahoa sheriff says
YOUR HEALTH: Smart knee gives clues to stepping success
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 9
Good rain chances again today