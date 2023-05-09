Demco customers report power outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Demco customers are waking up without power on Tuesday, May 9.

A large number of customers first reported the outages on Monday night.

The majority of the outages are in East Feliciana Parish. Customers along McKnight Road as well as Allen Lane remain in the dark. According to the outage map, service should be restored by 9:30 Tuesday morning.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, Demco’s outage map shows a section of South Flannery Road in the dark. But the map does not reflect an area off of South Harrells Ferry Road where it’s been confirmed customers there have been without power for hours.

WAFB has reached out to Demco for an estimated time of restoration.

