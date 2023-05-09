Crash closes part of 4-Mile Bridge on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported a crash has closed part of 4-Mile Bridge on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday, May 9.

Officials said eastbound is completely closed and only one lane is open westbound.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

