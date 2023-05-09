Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Citing continuing health problems, country music performer Morgan Wallen is rescheduling several shows.

Wallen in an Instagram post apologized to fans, saying he got “bad news” from the Vanderbilt Voice Center.

After 10 days of rest, he resumed singing but reinjured his vocal cords after three performances in Florida.

He said he’s had to postpone six weeks of shows for vocal rest “for the longevity of my career.” Those dates are in the process of being rescheduled.

Wallen also said he won’t be able to perform at the American Country Music events he had planned to.

Wallen’s earlier schedule changes due to his vocal issues devastated his fans.

An upset fan filed a lawsuit against Wallen over his canceled show last month in Oxford, Mississippi, but has since withdrawn it. Fans complained they spent thousands of dollars for a show that was nixed at the last minute.

Wallen also faced adversity back in 2021 after he was caught on tape uttering a racial slur, for which he apologized. The controversy briefly put his career in jeopardy, but he has since reached new heights of popularity.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation...
Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
First 550 US active duty troops arriving at southern border
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’