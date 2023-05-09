Facebook
Coach’s alleged misconduct with student under investigation, sources say

Istrouma Magnet High School
Istrouma Magnet High School(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge high school instructor is on leave from his job at Istrouma High School as an internal investigation launched by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System plays out.

A spokesman for the system confirmed track coach Johnnie Butler is on paid leave pending the outcome of that investigation. Butler is also a physical education instructor at Istrouma.

The school system provided only limited information about Butler’s employment and no additional details about the nature of its investigation.

However, WAFB sources who are close to the case say Butler may have had some sort of interactions with a female student that can be considered inappropriate.

It was unclear Tuesday evening if criminal charges had been filed against Butler.

