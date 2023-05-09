BR high school to close doors at end of school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge high school is shutting its doors at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The final day for students at Franciscan High School on St. Gerard Avenue will be Friday, June 2, 2023.

Eric Engemann, the school’s president, made the announcement in a letter to parents.

“Despite the best efforts of our staff, board of directors, and the larger education community to craft a transition plan for our school, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that Franciscan High School will not operate in the 2023 – 2024 school year and that our campus will be closing at the end of the current school year,” Engemann said in the letter.

School officials said they exhausted every possible option that would have allowed the school to continue operating and had no choice but to close down.

Franciscan High School opened as Cristo Rey High School back in August of 2016. The land for the school was donated after the old Redemptorist High School closed down.

