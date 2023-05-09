Facebook
36 students to graduate from EBRSO’s Capital Area Regional Training Academy

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thirty-six students will graduate from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s Capital Area Regional Training Academy on the morning of Tuesday, May 9.

The graduation will be at Healing Place Church on Highland Road.

According to EBRSO, the 36 students represent 18 agencies from across Louisiana.

The graduates learned about law enforcement history, firearms use, legal and report writing, officer survival techniques, physical training, and other topics.

The program was a 656-hour extensive program.

