Zachary school bans backpacks for remainder of year

Northwestern Middle School
Northwestern Middle School(Derron Daquano | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Community School District will not allow Northwestern Middle School students to bring backpacks to campus for the remainder of the school year.

The news came following the arrest of a middle school student. Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence said the seventh grader was arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media.

RELATED: Middle school student arrested for allegedly making threats against school; school closed Friday

Zachary school officials said that based on the latest information, there is no imminent threat to schools.

Northwestern Middle School reopened on a normal schedule Monday, May 8.

Trained professionals are on campus to assist students and staff. Parents are also being asked to review their kid’s online and social media posts and to remind kids that any threat will be investigated and will have severe consequences.

Officials with the Zachary Community School District said they are committed to providing students and staff with the safest learning environment possible.

