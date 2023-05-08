Facebook
Suspect in fatal Mandina’s shooting arrested in Houston, authorities say

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect in the fatal shooting of an employee outside Mandina’s restaurant was arrested Monday (May 8) in Houston, law enforcement officials said.

Suspect Kyron Fazande, 22, was apprehended “without incident” at a residence in Houston by members of the US Marshals and the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, New Orleans police said.

Fazande, who was booked at 1:12 p.m. into the Fort Bend County Jail, will be extradited to New Orleans, where police said he would be booked with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened April 28 outside of the popular Mid-City restaurant Mandina’s, a New Orleans staple for 90 years.

Officials said 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III -- a server at the eatery -- was fatally shot while standing outside the restaurant. A 54-year-old woman dining inside the restaurant also was hit and was hospitalized.

Police have not yet explained a motive for the shooting.

