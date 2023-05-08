Summer-like warmth continues with scattered storms each day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s forecast features another day with little agreement among our computer models. The uncertainty stems around subtle disturbances rotating in from the west and southwest that could potentially trigger rounds of t-storms. I’m leaning a little wetter in today’s forecast, with eyes on a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico this morning that looks like it will be enough to trigger at least scattered t-storms by this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 8 (WAFB)

Otherwise, warm and humid weather continues, with highs in the upper 80s.

Rest of This Week

No significant changes are expected as we stay locked into a summer-like pattern, with difficult to pinpoint disturbances dictating when we see an enhancement in rain chances. Muggy mornings ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered, mainly afternoon storms are expected each day, with rain chances ranging from 30%-50%.

Extended Outlook

There are no signs of the summer-like pattern breaking anytime soon, with warm and humid weather continuing into the early part of next week. You may want to consider indoor plans with Mom on Mother’s Day, with Sunday’s highs forecast to top out around 90 degrees. A few, mainly afternoon t-storms are expected as well. Rain chances may trend a little higher by early next week, but highs will still top out in the upper 80s on most days.

