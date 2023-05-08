Students in Livingston Parish plan to rally to raise awareness about fentanyl overdoses

Information provided by Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions:

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Members of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to young people’s health and safety, will host a community awareness event on the dangers of fentanyl on Monday, May 8, at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center at 4:00 pm.

Student leaders secured a proclamation from the Livingston Parish Council last week to make fentanyl awareness day May 9 in Livingston Parish.

The group also requested Gov. John Bel Edwards to do the same—the Governor’s Office has approved and released this proclamation.

In Livingston Parish, fentanyl is the leading cause of overdoses: Over 80 percent of overdose deaths in the parish in 2022 were attributable to fentanyl, according to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

Dan Schneider, a pharmacist, and star of the Netflix docuseries “The Pharmacist,” will be the featured speaker during a community awareness event on Monday, May 8, 2023, located at 1129 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. During the program, Schneider will lead a discussion on the dangers of fentanyl and how it’s affecting the community.

The Q&A will include local law enforcement, the State Police crime lab, Narcan educators, and EMS/medical staff.

