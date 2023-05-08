State leaders share revised plan to bring psychiatric facility to East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - After months of backlash and delays, state leaders shared a revised plan to bring a psychiatric facility to East Feliciana Parish.

The new plan was shared at a public town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

RELATED: ITEAM: Rejected in Baton Rouge, psychiatric facility finds new fight near Clinton

The original proposal involved turning the old Grace Nursing Home on Grace Lane in the Clinton area into a facility for mentally ill adults. This includes people that are found guilty of a crime by reason of insanity, or those declared as mentally incompetent.

According to Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the state will instead renovate that site and turn it into a new nursing home.

Dardenne says the state will move the residents from the Villa Feliciana Medical Complex to the new nursing home and turn the Villa location into a psychiatric facility.

The Villa is not in a residential area, which was one of the main concerns from residents and parish leaders about the original plan. The site is expected to house over 100 people.

Dardenne assured residents that the Grace Nursing Home site will operate strictly as a new nursing home going forward.

“That nursing home facility will operate exclusively as a nursing home. It will not have psyche patients. It will not have people found guilty by reason of insanity. It will not have people who have been mentally incompetent. It will be a traditional geriatric nursing home,” Dardenne said.

RELATED: Plan scrapped for psychiatric facility that could house ‘dangerous’ mentally ill patients in North Baton Rouge

Residents at the town hall meeting had a few concerns about the new plan.

“Am I hostile? Yes, because it’s being shoved down our throats and we don’t appreciate it,” one man said.

“I think the state has enough property to build whatever they need to build instead of putting them in our backyard,” another man said.

The Grace Nursing Home site, which was purchased by Collis Temple, will be leased to the state.

Dardenne says the state will run and operate both the nursing home and the psychiatric hospital.

“The state will be responsible for running that facility. The state will also be responsible for running the nursing home. Mr. Temple’s role is solely to lease the property to the state to be a nursing home,” Dardenne said.

Dardenne says the Grace Nursing Home site will also accept some people from the Department of Corrections, but they are people with advanced medical issues that are either wheelchair bound or with limited mobility.

People at the meeting also shared concerns about the state still potentially putting people at the nursing home site once it’s renovated, but Dardenne says that will not happen due to licensing and the site’s infrastructure.

There’s no date set at this time on when either project will move forward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.