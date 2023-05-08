Facebook
St. Helena Parish teachers organize sick out to protest failed tax

Teachers in St. Helena Parish called in sick on Monday, May 8, 2023, to protest.
Teachers in St. Helena Parish called in sick on Monday, May 8, 2023, to protest.
By Alece Courville
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Schools were empty in St. Helena Parish on Monday, May 8, as teachers called in sick in order to protest a failed tax.

Dozens of teachers and school personnel, along with some parents, protested through the streets of Greensburg.

The protest came after a failed one-cent sales tax and a property tax on the April ballot. The taxes were supposed to go to academic support, school safety, and raises.

RELATED: St. Helena Parish School District cancels classes due to ‘Educator Sick Out Day’

Jeffery Jackson lives in St. Helena Parish, however, his children do not attend a school in the parish.

“It is because it is a failing system,” said Jackson. “The school grade has not been above a D since I got here.”

Jackson added he is not against giving teachers a pay raise. He said there is just a bigger issue at hand when it comes to how the system spends taxpayer money.

“I didn’t vote for the tax. The money is not being properly spent. This is not about my child. It is about the parish,” explained Jackson.

None of the protestors would speak about their side of things.

The next time teachers can put this in front of voters again is October.

