Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: The science of good timing

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Scientists can compute the best time of day to exercise, eat, make important decisions, and study.

Scientists have tracked how cognitive abilities rise and fall and found that most people’s brains follow a neatly predictable pattern.

Learning is most effective between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to experts, people make the worst decisions late at night and first thing in the morning. Between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the best time to make important decisions quickly and accurately. In fact, one study found 2:55 p.m. is very likely the most unproductive moment of our day.

When it comes to working out, studies show people are more likely to build more muscle with a daybreak workout than with an evening routine.

Science says people should only eat when the sun is out. A study in Boston showed a 26% increase in depression and a 16% increase in anxiety for people who consumed large meals before sunrise and after sundown.

There’s even a time to get a physical done. Afternoon doctor’s appointments were reported to be 38% less sanitary than morning appointments.

Studies also show doctors perform more successful surgeries and were better at diagnosing issues in the morning hours.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

Prayer house reopens in BR, to provide support for community
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Lawmakers vote down bill regarding women and abortions
Community leaders and residents will come together on Monday, May 8 to rededicate the prayer...
Prayer house reopens in BR, to provide support for community
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, May 8
Heat, humidity and passing storms for the forseeable future