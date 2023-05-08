SMART LIVING: The science of good timing

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Scientists can compute the best time of day to exercise, eat, make important decisions, and study.

Scientists have tracked how cognitive abilities rise and fall and found that most people’s brains follow a neatly predictable pattern.

Learning is most effective between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to experts, people make the worst decisions late at night and first thing in the morning. Between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the best time to make important decisions quickly and accurately. In fact, one study found 2:55 p.m. is very likely the most unproductive moment of our day.

When it comes to working out, studies show people are more likely to build more muscle with a daybreak workout than with an evening routine.

Science says people should only eat when the sun is out. A study in Boston showed a 26% increase in depression and a 16% increase in anxiety for people who consumed large meals before sunrise and after sundown.

There’s even a time to get a physical done. Afternoon doctor’s appointments were reported to be 38% less sanitary than morning appointments.

Studies also show doctors perform more successful surgeries and were better at diagnosing issues in the morning hours.

