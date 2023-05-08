SBA taking applications for 6 month intensive program in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to transform your small business, time is running out to apply for a free opportunity to do that.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is bringing a federally funded opportunity to Baton Rouge aiming to help businesses grow over the next few years.

A spokesperson with the SBA said they have surveyed hundreds of small businesses who reported their biggest challenges: growing their team, increasing productivity, and driving sales.

The free intensive hybrid format will run from June 20 to December 20.

The lack of these key business skills often limits growth and that’s why they are offering a free, 6-month entrepreneurship training & coaching program called SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined.

30 spots are available for small business owners in Baton Rouge.

“In fiscal year 22, our preliminary numbers show that approximately $2 billion was awarded to small businesses in Louisiana, and approximately 54% of that went to small businesses,” said Jo Lawrence, Deputy District Director for the SBA Louisiana District Office. “So we’re encouraging the small businesses to seek the federal certifications that will assist them and take advantage of that $650 billion marketplace that the government has.”

There’s taking applications until Wednesday, May 10.

Participants will get a coach to help them develop a strategic plan.

“Know that SBA is evolving, we’re looking for more ways to assist our small business community,” said Lawrence. “And we are committed to your growth and development and resiliency.”

If you’re interested in this free program, you can find the link here.

