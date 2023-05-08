Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SBA taking applications for 6 month intensive program in Baton Rouge

Organizers say 30 spots are available.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to transform your small business, time is running out to apply for a free opportunity to do that.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is bringing a federally funded opportunity to Baton Rouge aiming to help businesses grow over the next few years.

A spokesperson with the SBA said they have surveyed hundreds of small businesses who reported their biggest challenges: growing their team, increasing productivity, and driving sales.

The free intensive hybrid format will run from June 20 to December 20.

The lack of these key business skills often limits growth and that’s why they are offering a free, 6-month entrepreneurship training & coaching program called SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined.

30 spots are available for small business owners in Baton Rouge.

“In fiscal year 22, our preliminary numbers show that approximately $2 billion was awarded to small businesses in Louisiana, and approximately 54% of that went to small businesses,” said Jo Lawrence, Deputy District Director for the SBA Louisiana District Office. “So we’re encouraging the small businesses to seek the federal certifications that will assist them and take advantage of that $650 billion marketplace that the government has.”

If you’re looking to transform your small business, time is running out to apply for a free opportunity to do that.

There’s taking applications until Wednesday, May 10.

Participants will get a coach to help them develop a strategic plan. The free intensive hybrid format will run from June 20 to December 20.

“Know that SBA is evolving, we’re looking for more ways to assist our small business community,” said Lawrence. “And we are committed to your growth and development and resiliency.”

If you’re interested in this free program, you can find the link here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Overdose deaths
Students in Livingston Parish plan to rally to raise awareness about fentanyl overdoses
There's help available for small businesses in BR
There's help available for small businesses in BR
Prayer house reopens in north Baton Rouge
Prayer house reopens in north Baton Rouge
St. Helena Parish School District cancels classes
St. Helena Parish School District cancels classes