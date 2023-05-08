Facebook
Public meeting planned to discuss proposed psychiatric facility

Proposed Harmony Behavioral Health Center
Proposed Harmony Behavioral Health Center(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A public town hall meeting is planned for Wednesday, May 10, to discuss a proposed psychiatric facility in East Feliciana Parish.

RELATED: ITEAM: Rejected in Baton Rouge, psychiatric facility finds new fight near Clinton

According to the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury, the meeting will take place at the East Feliciana Steam Academy on Plank Road in Clinton. The meeting is expected to get underway at 6 p.m.

Officials said Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and the Louisiana Department of Health will be at the meeting.

The proposed site for the Harmony Behavioral Health Center is on Grace Lane in the Clinton area.

The facility was pitched as an inpatient hospital for mentally ill adults through a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, including adults with “aggressive and dangerous behaviors.”

RELATED: Plan scrapped for psychiatric facility that could house ‘dangerous’ mentally ill patients in North Baton Rouge

Homeowners in Baton Rouge fought the original plan to open the center in their city on Sumrall Drive, arguing the site was too close to neighborhood schools. In response, Harmony moved on from that site back in January.

