Prayer house reopens in north Baton Rouge

Church Point Ministries Prayer House
Church Point Ministries Prayer House(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders and community members gathered on Monday, May 8, to rededicate Church Point Ministries Prayer House.

It is located on Scenic Highway and the focus is to help break the cycles of crime in north Baton Rouge through prayer.

Bishop Dwight Pate led the community in prayer and reopened the doors of the prayer house to the public.

The prayer house will remain open and provide 24/7 healing services to the community.

