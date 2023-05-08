Facebook
Prayer house reopens in BR, to provide support for community

It will provide 24/7 healing services to the community.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community leaders and residents will come together on Monday, May 8 to rededicate the prayer house of Church Point Ministries to help break cycles of crimes in Baton Rouge.

During the ceremony, founder and senior pastor, Bishop Dwight Pate, will lead the community in prayer and reopen the doors of the prayer house to the public.

The prayer house will remain open and provide 24/7 healing services to the community.

The ceremony will take place at 700 Scenic Highway beginning at 10 a.m.

