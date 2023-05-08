Facebook
‘Our hope is to not have this one vandalized or stolen’: Allie Rice’s family puts up second memorial

Friends and family of LSU student Allie Rice gathered at the same intersection on Government St. where she was killed just eight months ago.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friends and family of LSU student Allie Rice gathered at the same intersection where she was killed just eight months ago.

Police say officials Rice found shot to death inside her car, near the train tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, following a night out with friends.

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.(WAFB)

Her killer is still unknown.

“Anytime we drive by here, hopefully, it can be a reminder to people who travel this intersection frequently to remember to be conscious of their safety and surroundings,” said Paul Rice, Allie Rice’s father.

A cross was placed on a nearby pole to memorialize her life. Loved ones of Allie said the cross has been vandalized at least twice since then, and they are hopeful a new one will stay up much longer.

“It’s a hard thing to understand. We’ve got a grieving family, a grieving community, and it’s a symbol of what we lost and our way to remember her and where it happened,” added Paul Rice.

