Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Ascension Parish, attorney says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Ascension Parish.

Darryl West was identified as the victim involved in the accident. He died on Sunday, May 7, according to officials.

Haley & Associates, the law firm representing the family of Darryl West, announced there will be a press conference Monday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.

The firm states West sustained critical injuries after he was hit on April 29, 2023, in Dutchtown.

Attorney Ashley Greenhouse, of Haley & Associates, said, “I am hopeful that video footage captured by a local business and secured by police will answer some of the questions Mr. West and his family still have. We are all obviously very concerned that evidence was removed from the scene, and there was no physical evidence collected to determine if the driver was chemically impaired.”

LSP confirmed it has taken over the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.