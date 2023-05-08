Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Ascension Parish, attorney says

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Ascension Parish.

Darryl West was identified as the victim involved in the accident. He died on Sunday, May 7, according to officials.

Haley & Associates, the law firm representing the family of Darryl West, announced there will be a press conference Monday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.

The firm states West sustained critical injuries after he was hit on April 29, 2023, in Dutchtown.

Attorney Ashley Greenhouse, of Haley & Associates, said, “I am hopeful that video footage captured by a local business and secured by police will answer some of the questions Mr. West and his family still have. We are all obviously very concerned that evidence was removed from the scene, and there was no physical evidence collected to determine if the driver was chemically impaired.”

LSP confirmed it has taken over the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Jordy Culotta Show - LSU baseball, LSU WBB
Jordy Culotta Show - LSU baseball, LSU WBB
911 call (FILE)
Livingston Parish to implement next-generation 911 technology
Two separate shootings on Sunday night in Baton Rouge left two people injured, according to...
2 separate shootings reported Sunday night in BR; 1 happened near River Center, officials say
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk