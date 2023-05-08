Facebook
LSU’s Skenes named SEC Pitcher of the Week

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Monday, May 8.

The junior from Lake Forest, Calif. recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts in a season-high 7.1 innings against Auburn on Friday, May 5. He allowed no runs on six hits and walked one batter.

RELATED: Skenes dominates Auburn in shutout win, sets career-high in strikeouts

Information provided by LSU Sports:

He became the first LSU pitcher to record 15 strikeouts in a game since Tyler Jones fanned 15 at the University of New Orleans on May 17, 2011.

Skenes’ outing marked the most strikeouts by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since April 24, 2009, when Anthony Ranaudo fanned 15 against Auburn in Baton Rouge.

Skenes improved to 9-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 139 strikeouts. He is also No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.73), innings pitched (72.2), and opponent batting average (.165).

