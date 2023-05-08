LSU’s Skenes named SEC Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Monday, May 8.

The junior from Lake Forest, Calif. recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts in a season-high 7.1 innings against Auburn on Friday, May 5. He allowed no runs on six hits and walked one batter.

He became the first LSU pitcher to record 15 strikeouts in a game since Tyler Jones fanned 15 at the University of New Orleans on May 17, 2011.

Skenes’ outing marked the most strikeouts by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since April 24, 2009, when Anthony Ranaudo fanned 15 against Auburn in Baton Rouge.

Skenes improved to 9-1 on the year, and he leads the nation with 139 strikeouts. He is also No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (1.73), innings pitched (72.2), and opponent batting average (.165).

