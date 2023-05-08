LSU falls in all major college baseball polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After losing its first SEC series of the season, the LSU baseball team has dropped from its top spot in all major college baseball polls released Monday, May 8.

The Tigers (37-10, 16-7 SEC) dipped to No. 2 in the Baseball America Top 25, D1baseball..com Top 25, Perfect Game Top 25, and Coaches Poll.

LSU lost two out of three games against Auburn. LSU also dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

