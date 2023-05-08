Livingston Parish to implement next-generation 911 technology

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dispatchers in Livingston Parish will become some of the first in the nation to use new next-generation 911 technology.

The new technology is digital and internet-based and will replace the old analog 911 infrastructure, parish officials said. They added the old system has been in use since the 1960s.

During an announcement about the new technology, parish officials spoke about how the Livingston Parish 911 took on water during the historic 2016 flood. Because of the high water, the 911 center had to relocate.

RELATED: Livingston 911 Center taking on water

Parish officials said the next-generation 911 technology is built to be mobile and reliable during a natural disaster. The new technology will also be less likely to become impacted by network outages during disasters.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said residents can expect faster results as a result of the new technology. The sheriff said the new system will also allow for text messages.

Emergency dispatchers in Livingston Parish serve the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, 11 fire departments, and nine police departments.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.