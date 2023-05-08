Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Livingston Parish to implement next-generation 911 technology

911 call (FILE)
911 call (FILE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dispatchers in Livingston Parish will become some of the first in the nation to use new next-generation 911 technology.

The new technology is digital and internet-based and will replace the old analog 911 infrastructure, parish officials said. They added the old system has been in use since the 1960s.

During an announcement about the new technology, parish officials spoke about how the Livingston Parish 911 took on water during the historic 2016 flood. Because of the high water, the 911 center had to relocate.

RELATED: Livingston 911 Center taking on water

Parish officials said the next-generation 911 technology is built to be mobile and reliable during a natural disaster. The new technology will also be less likely to become impacted by network outages during disasters.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said residents can expect faster results as a result of the new technology. The sheriff said the new system will also allow for text messages.

Emergency dispatchers in Livingston Parish serve the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, 11 fire departments, and nine police departments.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Jordy Culotta Show - LSU baseball, LSU WBB
Jordy Culotta Show - LSU baseball, LSU WBB
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Ascension Parish, attorney says
Two separate shootings on Sunday night in Baton Rouge left two people injured, according to...
2 separate shootings reported Sunday night in BR; 1 happened near River Center, officials say
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk