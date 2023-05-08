Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lawmakers vote down bill regarding women and abortions

Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The laws on the books in Louisiana make it illegal for those who wish to perform an abortion, but it’s the pregnant mother in the picture that some at the Louisiana State Capitol are concerned about.

Louisiana’s abortion law is clear that abortions are no longer legal and that consequences will be handed down to those who perform them. But state Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, says when it comes to the mothers themselves not everyone is on the same page.

“I weekly get questions from highly-educated women about what is legal and what is not illegal in Louisiana,” said Rep. Landry.

Her bill would protect pregnant mothers from being punished or penalized for the outcome of their pregnancy, meaning they could not be civilly liable or criminally prosecuted, if, for example, they had a miscarriage, a stillborn, intentionally terminated the baby, or any other outcome that does not result in a live birth.

“Those all look the same when the person is in an emergency room. The fear comes with people who don’t understand the law. Whether it’s the individual patient, or the nurse, or law enforcement agent, this looks the same,” continued Rep. Landry.

“They’re indistinguishable from signs and symptoms, physical exam, or clinical presentation,” added Dr. Ashley Saucier, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist.

It didn’t take long for others in the room to ask why the bill was necessary when state law already protects the mother, from what they say, are the same examples Rep. Landry presented.

“Can you try to explain a little bit more to me about why that doesn’t cover everything that you’re talking about criminally? I understand the civil penalties but on the criminal side,” asked Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro.

“Again, a clarification, a very straightforward statement of principal and law on this would help in this situation. It certainly wouldn’t hurt anyone,” replied Rep. Landry.

“I think that’s completely unnecessary, a law, because I do believe last year’s bill was very clear,” emphasized Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport. “The fact that people may not understand it is ... I don’t think a very good reason for us to pass a new law.”

The bill may have failed by one vote but it’s not the only one moving through the Capitol that we’ll be watching.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary Wednesday (Source: WAFB)
Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry in race for governor
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards reflects on time leading La.; explains what he hopes to come out of session
One topic discussed in most legislative sessions is teacher pay raises. There is a plan many...
Many lawmakers want raises for teachers but how much is unclear
Teacher Pay Raises
Many lawmakers want raises for teachers but how much is unclear