Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Heart of Louisiana: Bunkie, La. - What’s in a name?

Bunkie, Louisiana
Bunkie, Louisiana(Heart of Louisiana)
By Dave McNamara
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (WAFB) - The town of Bunkie, Louisiana, has a one-of-a kind name.

There is no other “Bunkie” anywhere in the United States. And there is an interesting story behind how Bunkie got its name.

Like a lot of small rural towns, Bunkie exists mostly because of the railroad. Some of the older residents of Bunkie remember when the passenger train used to stop there.

“And we rode the train and we came back on the train, slept in a pullman car,” said Lynette Clarke, a history enthusiast.

She grew up in Bunkie, retired there, and is a local history buff. You can learn a lot about the early days of Bunkie and the railroad in the Old Depot Museum on Main Street. And Clarke can also tell you how the town got its unique name.

A man named Samuel Haas, who donated land for the railroad, got to name the train stop.

“The Haases had a little girl. Her name was Macci, and when she was a little bitty thing, her daddy brought her a mechanical monkey after one of his trips, and she called it her ‘Bunkie.’ And that became her nickname. He named it ‘Bunkie’ after his little girl,” explained Clarke.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Businesses, entrepreneurs can get help recovering from COVID-19 pandemic struggles
Churchills and Champagne is presenting a Kentucky Derby themed garden party at the Baton Rouge...
Louisiana Weekend: Experience Kentucky Derby inspired garden party
Today is May 4, 2023, a normal Thursday. For Star Wars fans, today is a day to remember all the...
Celebrate May the 4 with Milkshakes
The Crawfish King Cookoff takes place at Rhorer Plaza in Baton Rouge. It boasts of having...
Time to Crown A New Crawfish King