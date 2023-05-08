Baton Rouge woman dies in wrong-way crash with out-of-state driver

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a head-on collision with an out-of-state driver suspected of being impaired, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said Jiasia Steib, 27, died in a crash on US 61 south of I-10 near Gramercy in St. James Parish on Sunday, May 7, around 10:30 p.m.

They added Mark Wooten, 50, of Houston, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI (first offense), and no seatbelt.

Tpr. Christian Reed with LSP Troop A said the investigation up to this point shows Wooten was headed south in the northbound lane of US 61 in a 2021 Ford F-150 and collided head-on with the 2019 Honda Civic driven by Steib.

He added Steib was not properly restrained and died from her injuries at the scene. He explained Wooten also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

“During the on scene investigation, Wooten displayed multiple signs of impairment,” said Reed.

He added Wooten will be booked into the St. James Parish Jail once he is released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

