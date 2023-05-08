Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge woman dies in wrong-way crash with out-of-state driver

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a head-on collision with an out-of-state driver suspected of being impaired, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said Jiasia Steib, 27, died in a crash on US 61 south of I-10 near Gramercy in St. James Parish on Sunday, May 7, around 10:30 p.m.

They added Mark Wooten, 50, of Houston, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI (first offense), and no seatbelt.

Tpr. Christian Reed with LSP Troop A said the investigation up to this point shows Wooten was headed south in the northbound lane of US 61 in a 2021 Ford F-150 and collided head-on with the 2019 Honda Civic driven by Steib.

He added Steib was not properly restrained and died from her injuries at the scene. He explained Wooten also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

“During the on scene investigation, Wooten displayed multiple signs of impairment,” said Reed.

He added Wooten will be booked into the St. James Parish Jail once he is released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

File picture of traffic cones
Ramps now open on Airline Hwy at Florida Blvd
Officials with the Central Community School System said all four of the teens are enrolled at...
Teens recovering after head-on collision with alleged drunk driver
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
4 teens headed to prom injured in 2-vehicle crash involving alleged drunk driver
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) gave an update to drivers...
DOTD notifies drivers of additional activity along I-10 related to widening project