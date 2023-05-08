2 shootings reported overnight in BR; 1 happened near River Center, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two overnight shootings left two people injured, according to emergency officials.

The first shooting happened near the Raising Cane’s River Center around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

Officials added the victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The other shooting happened on North Donmoor Avenue near Harry Drive around 11 p.m., according to officials.

The victim in the North Donmoor Avenue shooting was also taken to a hospital, officials added. That person’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

