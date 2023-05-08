2 separate shootings reported Sunday night in BR; 1 happened near River Center, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two separate shootings on Sunday night in Baton Rouge left two people injured, according to emergency officials.

The first shooting happened near the Raising Cane’s River Center around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

Two separate shootings on Sunday night in Baton Rouge left two people injured, according to emergency officials. (050823_river-center-shooting_WAFB)

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition. A possible suspect or motive remains unknown at this time.

The other shooting happened on North Donmoor Avenue near Harry Drive around 11 p.m., according to officials.

The victim in the North Donmoor Avenue shooting was also taken to a hospital, officials added. That person’s condition is unknown.

The other shooting happened on North Donmoor Avenue near Harry Drive around 11 p.m., according to officials. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

