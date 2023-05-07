Facebook
Teen in custody following shooting during armed robbery, deputies say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A teen is in custody following a shooting during an armed robbery on Saturday, May 6, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the armed robbery and shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a convenience store on Springfield Road.

An investigation revealed the armed suspect entered the store and demanded cash, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Jason Ard. He added there was a struggle and a female clerk was shot in her upper torso.

The store clerk is listed as critical but stable, according to LPSO.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, deputies said. They added he was processed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies with LPSO said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

