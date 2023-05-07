Teen in custody following shooting during armed robbery, deputies say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A teen is in custody following a shooting during an armed robbery on Saturday, May 6, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the armed robbery and shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a convenience store on Springfield Road.

An investigation revealed the armed suspect entered the store and demanded cash, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Jason Ard. He added there was a struggle and a female clerk was shot in her upper torso.

The store clerk is listed as critical but stable, according to LPSO.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, deputies said. They added he was processed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies with LPSO said the investigation is ongoing.

