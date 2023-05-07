Facebook
Summerish weather pattern here to stay

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, May 7.
By Jeff Morrow
May. 7, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A summer feel is in the air by way of hot temperatures and humid conditions. Temperatures will be well above normal for the week ahead with relief only coming for those impacted by a passing t-storm. Rain chances will fluctuate daily between (30-50%). Higher rain chance days may be able to shave off a couple of degrees for afternoon highs thanks to increased cloud cover.

Weather Graphic on Sunday, May 7, 2023
Weather Graphic on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Make sure to stay hydrated if you work outdoors this work week. While highs are not forecast to reach 90° until next weekend, feels like temperatures will be in the low 90°s most afternoons when you factor in the humidity. We won’t see much relief overnight as lows only drop into the low 70°s most mornings.

Weather Graphic on Sunday, May 7, 2023
Weather Graphic on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Storms look most likely Tuesday and Thursday of this week (50%). Each day though a storm could become strong producing heavy rainfall of 1-2″ in a short amount of time, gusty winds of 40-60 mph, small pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning. If you hear thunder of see lightning be sure to move indoors.

Weather Graphic on Sunday, May 7, 2023
Weather Graphic on Sunday, May 7, 2023

No changes are expected to the weather pattern as we move into the Mother’s Day weekend. In fact, the weekend looks to have the hottest temperatures of the next 10 days. Highs are forecast to reach 90° Mother’s Day Sunday.

Click here to report a typo.

