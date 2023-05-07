Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Tennessee teen arrested after stealing, driving school bus

By Danica Sauter and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teenager in Tennessee has been arrested for stealing a school bus and driving it onto the highway, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports that Metro Police said a 14-year-old boy took the bus from Kipp College Prep on Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday afternoon and “recklessly” drove into West Nashville and onto I-40 West before being arrested.

The teen hit the diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard just before 4 p.m. and allegedly attempted to run over a person at the market, police said.

After going to Casey’s Market, the teen drove onto Briley Parkway and onto I-40 West, hitting another car in the process.

Officers chased the bus and deployed a spike strip near the McCrory Lane exit. The teen evidently saw the spike strip, slowed the bus and then attempted to turn around in the middle of the westbound lanes.

Officers went up to the bus when it was stopped, broke the glass doors and windows and used a taser on the teen as he was allegedly attempting to continue operating the bus.

The teen was arrested on the scene.

The teen was taken to juvenile court where he faces charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final film in the "Guardians of the Galaxy"...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final film in the "Guardians of the Galaxy"...
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
LeBron James’ son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC
FILE - A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept....
Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety