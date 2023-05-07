Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Bunkie, Louisiana
Heart of Louisiana: Bunkie, La. - What’s in a name?
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
4 teens headed to prom injured in 2-vehicle crash involving alleged drunk driver