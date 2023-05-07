No. 15 LSU rallies from Game 1 loss to win series over No. 11 Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team was able to bounce back from a loss in game one to win both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 7, to beat No. 11 Georgia in the final series of the regular season.

The Tigers (40-14, 13, 11 SEC) run-ruled the Bulldogs (39-12, 16-7 SEC), 9-1, in six innings in the final game. They edged the Bulldogs, 2-1, in the second game of the series after falling 3-1 in the first game Friday.

Georgia Clark was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs in game three.

LSU will next travel to Fayetteville, Ark. for the SEC Tournament, which starts on Wednesday, May 10.

