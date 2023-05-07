No. 1 LSU falls to Auburn in Game 2

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU fell to Auburn in game two on Saturday, May 6, to even the series at one win each.

LSU (37-8, 16-5 SEC) was defeated 8-6 by Auburn (25-18-1, 9-12 SEC).

Ty Floyd started on the mound for LSU and gave up three runs on two hits while striking out nine and walking four in 3.2 innings of work.

Bryce Collins (2-2) took the loss. He allowed two runs on two hits in just 0.1 innings on the hump.

LSU had 12 hits in the game. Tommy White was 4-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI. However, LSU also left 14 runners stranded.

The rubber match is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.