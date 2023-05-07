No. 1 LSU drops first SEC series of season with run-rule loss to Auburn in Game 3

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team dropped its first SEC series of the season with a run-rule loss to Auburn in game three on Sunday, May 7.

LSU (37-10, 16-7 SEC) fell 12-2 to Auburn (27-18-1, 11-12 SEC) in eight innings.

So here’s your first “mini crisis” of the season for @LSUbaseball. There always is one, no matter what.



Auburn whips #LSU 12-2 in 8 innings to take two of three in the series.



The pitching situation beyond Skenes looms as the current worry moving into May + closer to June. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) May 7, 2023

Gavin Dugas hit a leadoff home run to put LSU up 1-0 but things went downhill quickly after that.

Christian Little (2-2) started on the mound for LSU and had a disastrous outing. He walked the first three batters he faced to load the bases and then a single to right field scored one run. He then walked the next batter, which scored another run.

He was taken out after that. On the stat sheet, he gave up five runs on one hit and walked four with no strikeouts. He took the loss. Auburn ended up scoring six runs in the first inning and LSU never recovered.

In addition to the first SEC loss, it was the first time this season LSU lost back-to-back games.

LSU will return home to host Northwestern St. on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m.

