Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 1 LSU drops first SEC series of season with run-rule loss to Auburn in Game 3

LSU pitcher Christian Little (99)
LSU pitcher Christian Little (99)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team dropped its first SEC series of the season with a run-rule loss to Auburn in game three on Sunday, May 7.

LSU (37-10, 16-7 SEC) fell 12-2 to Auburn (27-18-1, 11-12 SEC) in eight innings.

RELATED STORIES:

Gavin Dugas hit a leadoff home run to put LSU up 1-0 but things went downhill quickly after that.

Christian Little (2-2) started on the mound for LSU and had a disastrous outing. He walked the first three batters he faced to load the bases and then a single to right field scored one run. He then walked the next batter, which scored another run.

He was taken out after that. On the stat sheet, he gave up five runs on one hit and walked four with no strikeouts. He took the loss. Auburn ended up scoring six runs in the first inning and LSU never recovered.

In addition to the first SEC loss, it was the first time this season LSU lost back-to-back games.

LSU will return home to host Northwestern St. on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

LSU Baseball
No. 1 LSU falls to Auburn in Game 2
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes dominates Auburn in shutout win, sets career-high in strikeouts
LSU Tigers
No. 15 LSU making final preps to close out regular season against Georgia at home, game moved back 30 minutes
LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU Softball: Preview of Georgia Series - 5/4/2023