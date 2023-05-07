Facebook
Hammond teen booked with murder of Arkansas tourist during alleged carjacking

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Ladarrius Evans of...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Ladarrius Evans of Hammond in connection with the early morning shooting death of an Arkansas resident.(Tangipahoa Parish Jail)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrested a Hammond teen in connection with the shooting death of an Arkansas tourist during an alleged carjacking Saturday (May 6).

Deputies responded around 8 a.m. to the Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond after it was reported a person had been shot. The found 62-year-old Paul Holt of Arkansas with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say Holt was carjacked and shot while he and his wife entered their vehicle.

The TPSO said Holt and his wife were approached by an armed, masked man -- later identified as 18-year-old Ladarrius Evans of Hammond. Holt attempted to stop Evans from driving away with Holt’s wife in the passenger seat, and successfully aided his wife’s escape. But deputies said Evans shot the unarmed Holt, then fled in the couple’s stolen SUV.

Holt died from his injuries at North Oaks Hospital. Holt and his wife had traveled to Louisiana as part of a birthday celebration, where Holt was to turn 63 on Sunday.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle and Evans later in the day. He was found to be in possession of items belonging to the victims as well as the clothing and other items used to perpetrate the murder and carjacking. Included in those items was a “Ghost Gun” with a Glock Switch.

"Ghost gun” with the Glock switch installed on the rear of the slide.
"Ghost gun” with the Glock switch installed on the rear of the slide.(Tangipahoa Parish Jail)

He was arrested and booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail with first-degree murder, carjacking, possession of unidentifiable firearms, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a machine gun.

