Firefighters working to determine cause of apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine what caused an apartment fire on the afternoon of Saturday, May 6.

According to BRFD, the flames broke out at the Middleway Apartments on Earl Gros Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire and found heavy smoke coming from one apartment. They entered the apartment and discovered flames in two rooms.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes and prevented the flames from spreading.

An investigator was called to the scene and determined that the flames began on or near a couch. However, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, according to BRFD.

The fire left one resident displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist the resident.

