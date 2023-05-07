Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Firefighters working to determine cause of apartment fire

Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).(Spencer Chrisman/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine what caused an apartment fire on the afternoon of Saturday, May 6.

According to BRFD, the flames broke out at the Middleway Apartments on Earl Gros Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire and found heavy smoke coming from one apartment. They entered the apartment and discovered flames in two rooms.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes and prevented the flames from spreading.

An investigator was called to the scene and determined that the flames began on or near a couch. However, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, according to BRFD.

The fire left one resident displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist the resident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 7
After Saturday soaker, Sunday looks drier
Gemini Drive
Woman rescued after large tree falls on home during storms
A woman was rescued after a large tree fell on a home during storms on the morning of Saturday,...
Woman rescued after large tree falls on home during storms
(Source: WAFB)
Ascension Parish leaders reveal proposals to redraw school attendance zones