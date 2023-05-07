Businesses, entrepreneurs can get help recovering from COVID-19 pandemic struggles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upcoming event will help businesses and entrepreneurs recover from struggles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18th Annual Business and Procurement Conference is a collaboration between the Southern University Ag Center, the Louisiana MBDA Business Center, The Southern University Law Center, and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University.

The event is set to take place Monday, May 15, through Thursday, May 18, at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Organizers said the conference will help small business communities network with larger companies and government agencies.

“This four-day conference will allow MBEs many opportunities to network with industry and grow their businesses - from matchmaking with government and corporate entities to attending training and hands-on workshops designed to improve their business operations,” said Charletta Fortson, executive director of the Louisiana MBDA Business Center. “It is our goal to do more than just provide information but that all participants - especially our minority businesses walk away with tools, connections, and opportunities to scale.”

Entrepreneurs can also expect contract matchmaking, networking, training, certifications, and more.

The conference is free and open to the public. However, registration is required. To register and for more information, click here.

