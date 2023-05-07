Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Businesses, entrepreneurs can get help recovering from COVID-19 pandemic struggles

A conference will help small business communities network with larger companies and government agencies.
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upcoming event will help businesses and entrepreneurs recover from struggles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18th Annual Business and Procurement Conference is a collaboration between the Southern University Ag Center, the Louisiana MBDA Business Center, The Southern University Law Center, and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University.

The event is set to take place Monday, May 15, through Thursday, May 18, at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Organizers said the conference will help small business communities network with larger companies and government agencies.

“This four-day conference will allow MBEs many opportunities to network with industry and grow their businesses - from matchmaking with government and corporate entities to attending training and hands-on workshops designed to improve their business operations,” said Charletta Fortson, executive director of the Louisiana MBDA Business Center. “It is our goal to do more than just provide information but that all participants - especially our minority businesses walk away with tools, connections, and opportunities to scale.”

Entrepreneurs can also expect contract matchmaking, networking, training, certifications, and more.

The conference is free and open to the public. However, registration is required. To register and for more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
Brittany Banks.
Police search for mom accused of attacking bus driver continues; 2 teens arrested
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Churchills and Champagne is presenting a Kentucky Derby themed garden party at the Baton Rouge...
Louisiana Weekend: Experience Kentucky Derby inspired garden party
Today is May 4, 2023, a normal Thursday. For Star Wars fans, today is a day to remember all the...
Celebrate May the 4 with Milkshakes
The Crawfish King Cookoff takes place at Rhorer Plaza in Baton Rouge. It boasts of having...
Time to Crown A New Crawfish King
Louisiana turned 211 years old on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Happy Birthday, Louisiana